Mo Farah recently admitted he is still worried about not being allowed into the United States, and therefore being separated from his family.

Farah trains in Oregon, meaning he is located in America along with his family.

The long-distance runner was outside the US when the ban was implemented, a ban he called "deeply troubling".

The Olympic hero being a native of Somalia therefore was on the list, as Somalia was one of the seven countries named.

However, recently the federal courts have declared the ban "unconstitutional", yet President Trump vows to get the decision overturned.

This is what Farah fears. If Trump decides to take this issue to the Supreme Court, he could stand a good chance of having his ban reinstated.

Farah claims "he constantly has fears over it".

He said: "Yes, I've had issues before. But hopefully it will be fine. I always try and look on the bright side of life. I'm not going back yet.

"I'm competing here [at the Birmingham Grand Prix on Saturday] and then on Sunday back to another training camp, as I have to do a bit more training, but I do have to go back in March and see my family and at that point we will see."

However, he has been recently reassured that he will be allowed to enter the US, as he is a British citizen.

While it is important to note that if Trump did get his way, it would only be banning 15% of the world's Muslim population, therefore it is not completely accurate that it is called a Muslim ban.

Nevertheless it will be interesting to see what Farah does, and whether he decides to relocate away from America and possible permanently reside in the UK.

Perhaps he is not comfortable living under President Trump, as he has clearly voiced his concerns about the new leader of the free world.

