Boxing

Anthony Joshua looking forward to his major showdown with Klitschko.

Anthony Joshua will look to turn the big crowd at Wembley into a positive

Football News
24/7

Ahead of his upcoming heavyweight championship showdown with Wladimir Klitschko, Anthony Joshua has revealed he used to be scared of fighting in front of large crowds.

Now, as the fight looks like it will fill out Wembley, therefore giving it an attendance of 90,000, Joshua wants to use this to try and channel positive energy.

As an amateur, Joshua admitted to being intimidated by big crowds and used to shy away from them. They used to make him nervous, and he was afraid of the big expectations that people would have on him. 

However, he's clearly over those days as he now prepares himself for the biggest test of his career to date.

Not only is he taking on the experienced Klitschko, he's also doing it in front of 90,000 people.

His fight with Klitschko on April 29 will be by far the biggest fight of his life, and he wants to use the home support to his advantage.

He said in an interview: “When I first started boxing, I used to always shy away from the crowds.

“People would be looking at me, wondering what this guy was going to do. They thought I was going to knock the guy out in a round but I was inexperienced so I would shy away from it.

“But I’ve learned to use the energy from the crowd and I will turn it into a positive.

BOXING-US-UK-UKR-JOSHUA-KLITSCHKO-PRESSER

“I’ve never boxed in front of 90,000 people before but I’m going to ride the wave.

"I would never have expected to be on this stage, but I feel i can carry this task on my shoulders very comfortably.

"I've been serious since day one and that's what has led me here."

However, Klitschko too has never fought in front of such a big crowd, and defeat in this fight could spell the end to his career.

BOXING-US-UK-UKR-JOSHUA-KLITSCHKO-PRESSER

Therefore, perhaps there is more pressure on Klitschko going into this mega fight, especially as the majority of the 90,000 people attending will be backing Joshua.

Both fighters will need to be mentally strong to overcome the magnitude of the crowd, and how they deal with it could end up being the difference.

If one fighter struggles to cope with the pressure and the atmosphere, they could find themselves dropping flat onto the canvas, and hearing the final bell.

