Football

Luiz.

David Luiz smashes Chelsea TV reporter during broadcast

David Luiz is quite the character, isn’t he?

In 2012, during his first spell at Chelsea, Gary Neville described his playing style as "a 10-year-old on a PlayStation".

But it wasn’t just his performances on the pitch that were erratic. Luiz has always been considered a bit of a nutter off it as well.

When he returned to Stamford Bridge this summer, the majority of football fans were left scratching their heads.

How was this crazy Brazilian defender was on his way back to west London for £32 million?

But Luiz is a different man.

He’s been one of the players of the season playing in the heart of a back-three as Chelsea look set to run away with the Premier League title.

Well, that’s on the pitch.

Off the pitch, he’s still a nutter.

And we saw yet another example of that on Friday afternoon.

Poor Lee Parker was doing a live report for Chelsea TV as the players were coming out to training. But Parker wasn’t safe with Luiz around as the defender slammed him to the ground halfway through his report.

Luis then pinned him to the ground before giving him a big hug.

Take a look:

Parker appeared to laugh it off but you could tell Luiz’s behaviour had shocked him.

Chelsea’s official Twitter page then tweeted Parker to make sure he was ok, to which he replied: “Rehab going well thanks. However my suit has been forced into retirement.” We’re not surprised.

Something that Chelsea fans will notice from this incident is that Luiz doesn’t appear to be struggling with any kind of knee injury. The defender was seen hobbling around for the majority of Chelsea’s draw against Burnley, clearly suffering from a long-term knock.

And manager Antonio Conte has revealed that he will sit out of their FA Cup clash against Wolves this weekend and believes it is still the same injury sustained after Sergio Aguero’s horror tackle on him in December.

"David Luiz we have an opportunity to give him a full week to recover well,” Conte said.

"His knee is okay, it’s improved a lot since the game at Man City, it’s important to keep the situation under control. He’s doing training sessions with the physical coach."

