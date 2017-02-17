Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Jurgen Klopp.

Fan footage goes viral of Jurgen Klopp going crazy after James Milner tackle

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Liverpool fans' love affair with Jurgen Klopp has somewhat petered out in recent months.

A string of poor results since the turn of 2017 has seen frustrations reach boiling point at Anfield, with the Reds exiting both the FA Cup and EFL Cup.

Recent defeats to Swansea City and Hull City have pretty much ended their challenge for the Premier League, too, placing huge importance on finishing in the top four.

Article continues below

But last weekend's convincing 2-0 win over Tottenham suggested they have finally turned a corner.

Sadio Mane's brace gave Anfield the lift it duly needed, let alone a vital three points to stay within touching distance of league leaders Chelsea.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Raiders to release star running back in surprising move

Raiders to release star running back in surprising move

Miami Dolphins make bold move to release former number one draft pick

Miami Dolphins make bold move to release former number one draft pick

AJ Styles gives honest response to comments about John Cena being the best going

AJ Styles gives honest response to comments about John Cena being the best going

Kurt Angle names the current WWE superstar that reminds him of himself'

Kurt Angle names the current WWE superstar that reminds him of himself'

Roy Keane reacts hilariously to Paul and Florentin Pogba’s brotherly love

Roy Keane reacts hilariously to Paul and Florentin Pogba’s brotherly love

What Alexis Sanchez did inside dressing room after Bayern Munich defeat [Sun]

What Alexis Sanchez did inside dressing room after Bayern Munich defeat [Sun]

Passion is what's been lacking recently; Liverpool's players have looked a shadow of their former, energetic selves, both home and away.

That needs to change - and it's up to Klopp to make sure it happens.

Victory over Tottenham is the perfect place to start and the German must use his own enthusiasm to keep spirits high heading into the business end of the season.

It's all about fine details. Winning breeds confidence, but it's the smaller things that can sometimes make such a big difference.

FBL-ENG-PR-LIVERPOOL-CHELSEA

Last season, for example, Klopp would regularly celebrate a hard tackle from one of his players as if they'd just scored a last-minute winner.

That desire and determination to win must return and if a reminder was ever needed of what it looks like, the below video provides it.

Fan footage of Klopp going mental after a tackle from James Milner against Villarreal last term is doing the rounds on social media today and it's a truly brilliant watch.

When Milner wins his challenge, Klopp punches the air before turning to and rallying Liverpool's fans, urging them to celebrate with him.

Talk about spine-tingling. Liverpool must now kick on after their victory over Tottenham and show their woeful start to 2017 was just a blip.

That's what Klopp expects from his players anyway. He told Sky Sports: "I spoke to Antonio [Conte] for a long time at Anfield, maybe 25 minutes, and he mentioned it (the fixture schedule) but said they could play the same 13-14 players all the time.

"That is the big difference. We cannot make a wishlist and say: 'What do we want?' We have to deal with all the circumstances.

FBL-ENG-PR-CHELSEA-LIVERPOOL

"Now, before the Tottenham game, we created a situation. You say to the boys: 'Where will this lead us?'

"Manchester United had won so it was clear we needed to win to show what we really want to do in the rest of the season. It was important and it was a really good sign.

"It is not that I think is normal to react this way. You have to take everything and fight but it looks a little bit stiff, not fluent. But the boys were in a good moment and they used this."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Fernando Torres
Football

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again