Liverpool fans' love affair with Jurgen Klopp has somewhat petered out in recent months.

A string of poor results since the turn of 2017 has seen frustrations reach boiling point at Anfield, with the Reds exiting both the FA Cup and EFL Cup.

Recent defeats to Swansea City and Hull City have pretty much ended their challenge for the Premier League, too, placing huge importance on finishing in the top four.

But last weekend's convincing 2-0 win over Tottenham suggested they have finally turned a corner.

Sadio Mane's brace gave Anfield the lift it duly needed, let alone a vital three points to stay within touching distance of league leaders Chelsea.

Passion is what's been lacking recently; Liverpool's players have looked a shadow of their former, energetic selves, both home and away.

That needs to change - and it's up to Klopp to make sure it happens.

Victory over Tottenham is the perfect place to start and the German must use his own enthusiasm to keep spirits high heading into the business end of the season.

It's all about fine details. Winning breeds confidence, but it's the smaller things that can sometimes make such a big difference.

Last season, for example, Klopp would regularly celebrate a hard tackle from one of his players as if they'd just scored a last-minute winner.

That desire and determination to win must return and if a reminder was ever needed of what it looks like, the below video provides it.

Fan footage of Klopp going mental after a tackle from James Milner against Villarreal last term is doing the rounds on social media today and it's a truly brilliant watch.

When Milner wins his challenge, Klopp punches the air before turning to and rallying Liverpool's fans, urging them to celebrate with him.

Talk about spine-tingling. Liverpool must now kick on after their victory over Tottenham and show their woeful start to 2017 was just a blip.

That's what Klopp expects from his players anyway. He told Sky Sports: "I spoke to Antonio [Conte] for a long time at Anfield, maybe 25 minutes, and he mentioned it (the fixture schedule) but said they could play the same 13-14 players all the time.

"That is the big difference. We cannot make a wishlist and say: 'What do we want?' We have to deal with all the circumstances.

"Now, before the Tottenham game, we created a situation. You say to the boys: 'Where will this lead us?'

"Manchester United had won so it was clear we needed to win to show what we really want to do in the rest of the season. It was important and it was a really good sign.

"It is not that I think is normal to react this way. You have to take everything and fight but it looks a little bit stiff, not fluent. But the boys were in a good moment and they used this."

