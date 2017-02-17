Claire Williams has recently revealed that Williams would not get in the way of Valtteri Bottas again, after blocking his move to Ferrari back in 2015.

Bottas moved to Mercedes after the 2016 season, following the shock retirement of world champion Nico Rosberg.

He now joins Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes, while Williams have called Felipe Massa out of retirement to return for Williams, despite the Brazilian stepping away from the sport just a few months prior.

Article continues below

Claire spoke about how she made a promise to Bottas after blocking his move to Ferrari, and she remained loyal to her word by allowing the Finn to move to Mercedes.

"Valtteri has been an important part of Williams, he's got that fiery passion that you want in a driver because all he wants to do is be in the best car and win," deputy team principal Williams told Autosport.

Article continues below

"When you have a driver that you know that's all they want, why force them to race your car? That's not the right thing to do.

"We stood in Valtteri's way once, when Ferrari came along, and I made a promise to Valtteri I wouldn't stand in his way again - I honour my promises.

"He has an amazing opportunity, and it will be interesting to see how Valtteri does this year."

She spoke of how passionate Bottas was when driving for Williams and how much dedication he showed to the team.

This is an incredible opportunity for Bottas, who now has a real chance to compete for his maiden world championship alongside Hamilton for Mercedes.

While the gap has narrowed for Mercedes to rivals Red Bull and Ferrari, it is very likely that the eventual world champion come the end of 2017 will be a Mercedes driver.

While this may be a year too soon for Bottas, if he does emerge victorious, it's certain that one of the people he will be able to thank is Claire Williams for not standing in the way of achieving his dream; becoming Formula One world champion.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms