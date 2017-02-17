Randy Orton left a ton of fans scratching their heads this week when he refused to take on Bray Wyatt for the WWE title at WrestleMania this year.

The winner of the Royal Rumble customarily gets an automatic shot at the champions, no matter who it is, at the biggest event of the year.

Orton shrugged that off and general manager Daniel Bryan was forced to hold a Battle Royal to determine a new number one contender for the title on next week’s Smackdown.

Ringside News reports that the WWE went this route to help fill the time between now and ‘Mania because just having Orton and Wyatt menace at each other might damage interest.

The plan for the main event is still to have The Legend Killer end up in that big match come March, but a little added suspense will allow the company to see what direction that they really want to go in the meantime.

Officials have also been considering making that main event a Wyatt Family triple threat match for the title as well, which would represent a wholesale change of course for the promotion.

AJ Styles is one of the huge names that will be involved in next week’s Battle Royal and his participation will be a part of his build towards a battle with Shane McMahon at the biggest Pay-Per-View event of the year.

As the road to Orlando dwindles down, the largest parts of the main event will take more shape, but the creative team is doing a great job of keeping fans on their toes.

