Cesaro has been a symbol of frustration for wrestling fans as he has all the tools to be one of the biggest stars in the WWE by any reasonable estimation.

Many have questioned why the Swiss superstar hasn’t made the full fledged jump up to the main event programming despite his considerable skills.

Dave Meltzer has found the answer to this question and revealed the solution to a follower on Twitter who asked him this very question.

As with many things in the WWE, the answers can be hard to pin down, but in this case it comes down to Vince McMahon’s personal preferences.

Ben Alvarez from Wrestling Observer Newsletter also noted the head man’s stance on the up and comer online as well.

He said: “The craziest thing about Cesaro is, you know how he’s great in the ring, and he has great wrestling charisma, and he looks great, and he always wears a suit, and somehow Vince McMahon finds the man boring. That’s the whole reason why he’s not getting a push.”

McMahon’s mind is notoriously hard to change on most matters concerning the product that his company produces, so chances are slim this will change any time soon.

All fans can hope for is that something will open up for Cesaro and he can take advantage of the opportunity.

It’s either that, or find a way to become more “entertaining” really quickly and become a main event draw that way.

