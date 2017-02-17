Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Mesut Ozil.

Arsenal fans create new chant for Mesut Ozil after Bayern Munich defeat

Bar Laurent Koscielny, not one Arsenal player could have held their head high after Wednesday night's 5-1 defeat against Bayern Munich.

Despite entering the break at 1-1, the Gunners collapsed in the second half to concede three goals in the space of 10 minutes and another with two minutes remaining.

Such a heavy loss at the Allianz Arena means Arsenal have no chance of progressing into the Champions League quarter-finals, but for a miracle.

No player arguably performed worse than Mesut Ozil, though.

The German once again looked like a fish out of water against one of Europe's elite sides, making very little impact throughout the 90 minutes.

Arsenal fans were very quick to blame Ozil for their side's woeful display, though his agent claims he's unfairly been made a scapegoat.

"Bayern had 74% possession. How can someone in the No.10 position create chances if you don't have the ball?" Dr Erkut Sogut told BBC Sport.

"In these games people usually target a player who cost a lot of money and earns a lot of money - that is Mesut. But he can't be always be the scapegoat. That's not fair.

FBL-EUR-C1-BAYERN-MUNICH-ARSENAL

"Football is a team sport and Arsenal are not performing well as a team. Eleven players were on the pitch but Mesut was singled out for criticism. Was he the reason that Arsenal conceded five goals?

"It started before the match, throughout the week leading up to the game. People started discussing: 'Should he play? Should he be dropped?'

TOPSHOT-FBL-EUR-C1-BAYERN-MUNICH-ARSENAL

"It was as if everyone knew Arsenal would not make it through and we needed a scapegoat. This is not right. You win as a team and you lose as a team."

Sogut makes a perfectly valid point but it would seem Arsenal fans have finally lost their patience with Ozil and his underwhelming performances.

The video below shows Gooners have created a new chant for Ozil, where they've taken the original 'We've got Mesut Ozil' song and changed the lyrics so they mock the 28-year-old.

'WHERE WAS OZIL?'

The chant goes: "Where was Ozil? Mesut Ozil. I just don't see him on the pitch. He wants to stay at home, w***ing all alone, where was Mesut Ozil?"

Ouch. Arsenal fans criticising Ozil will only worsen his current situation at the Emirates Stadium, so they might want to be careful with the songs they create.

Alexis Sanchez
Football
Arsene Wenger
Thierry Henry

