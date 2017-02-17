There are very few managers who are currently under more pressure or who are having as many questions asked of them as Arsene Wenger.

The 67-year-old Arsenal boss, who's been at the club since 1996, has faced increasing speculation surrounding his future following Wednesday's crushing 5-1 defeat at Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

That result means the Gunners have lost three of their last four games in all competitions, and another slip-up on Monday night at National League outfit Sutton United in the FA Cup could potentially all but end their chances of silverware this season.

SIGN UP NOW

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

In stark contrast, things are going extremely well for Antonio Conte, who has led a team which finished tenth in the 2015-16 Premier League to an eight-point gap at the top of the table with 13 games to go.

The Chelsea manager hopes to continue his fine debut campaign in English football on Saturday when he takes his side to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup fifth round.

Article continues below

It could be a tough encounter for Conte's men, given the fact that Wolves knocked out Liverpool at Anfield last month, but in his pre-match press conference ahead of the game, he also addressed Wenger's future at the Emirates Stadium.

Conte on Wenger

The ex-Juventus and Italy coach has warned Arsenal supporters not to forget how much Wenger has done for the north London club over the years and has heaped praise onto his managerial rival.

"I have great respect for him (Wenger) as a manager and man," the 47-year-old Italian said, via The Mirror. "He has done a great job for 20 years and is doing a great job in the present.

“When you are the coach in the great team, you are under pressure. He is a really good manager, one of the best in the world."

Conte continued: “His team is very strong. There are times results are no good, but don’t forget the work the coach has done in the past.”

So, Conte, who avenged September's 3-0 loss at Arsenal with a 3-1 win at Stamford Bridge two weeks ago, is full of admiration for Wenger, labelling him one of the best in the world, but the Frenchman's long-term future remains very uncertain.

The man himself admitted earlier today that, even though he intends to remain in management next season, that might not be in north London and could be "somewhere else".

Do YOU think this season should be Wenger's last as Arsenal manager? Will the Gunners miss out on the top four this year? Leave YOUR opinion in the comments box below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms