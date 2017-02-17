Watch out, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

The Western Conference has a new young star who can shoot the lights out.

The Phoenix Suns have had a disappointing season by any measure, but young Devin Booker has been a bright spot.

The former Kentucky sharp-shooter is one of the top young shooters in the NBA.

He showed that on Friday at the Team USA practice for the Rising Stars Challenge, knocking down 19 straight 3-pointers in an impressive display.

Booker was angry he couldn't take it to 20, but what a show nonetheless.

The Rising Stars Challenge will put Team USA against Team World, and will give unheralded players such as Booker a chance to shine against some of the league's best young talent.

In the game, he'll be teamed with fellow former UK star Karl-Anthony Towns against some strong non-American prospects.

Booker might soon be playing in the real All-Star Game soon, as he's made huge strides in his second season after being picked No. 13 in the 2015 draft by the Suns.

After scoring 13.8 points per game as a rookie, the shooter is now getting 21.1 points per game (second on the Suns to Eric Bledsoe's 21.6). He's also getting 2.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.

And Booker is only 20.

Booker is shooting 36.7 percent from 3-point land, which should continue to rise in the future.

You also could see Booker someday in the 3-point Contest.

This year's field for Saturday's competition in New Orleans includes Eric Gordon of Houston, Kyrie Irving of Cleveland, Kyle Lowry of Toronto, Wesley Matthews of Dallas, CJ McCollum of Portland, Thompson of Golden State, Kemba Walker of Charlotte, and Nick Young of the Los Angeles Lakers.

It's doubtful that any of them put on a show that's as good as the one Booker put on Friday at practice.