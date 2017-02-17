After being knocked out of the FA Cup by Wolverhampton Wanderers last month, Liverpool's next game isn't until February 27, when they travel to struggling champions Leicester City.

As a result of not having a fixture this weekend and following a wretched start to 2017, the Reds decided to go on a warm weather training camp in La Manga, Spain.

Jurgen Klopp, who is probably used to winter breaks from his time at Borussia Dortmund, has said that he's enjoyed the break and he also revealed the amusing way in which he used an FA Cup style draw during his team's mid-season trip.

Liverpool players normally have a room each for themselves for away trips and they were probably expecting the same as they embarked on a four-night stay at the five-star Hotel Principe Felipe.

However, as part of his team-building exercise and to get players to talk to teammates who they may not necessarily socialise with, Klopp made them share rooms, and he had a unique way of choosing who paired up with who.

Klopp uses FA Cup style draw

The 49-year-old German manager told Liverpool Echo that he conducted an FA Cup style draw to determine the sleeping arrangements of his players and who would be roommates.

“We had this little funny gimmick. Bringing the players together by putting them in twin rooms,” Klopp explained. "It wasn't a free choice! I picked the names out of the hat.

“Lallana and Manninger. Henderson is with Ojo, Milner with Sadio. Firmino and Karius – nice room! Simon Mignolet is with Conor Masterson, I'm not sure that Simon even knew Conor before this trip. But after four days here he really will.

Klopp added: “The players are learning more about each other. Everything has been perfectly organised. We've had a few meetings and we'll have a few more of them. I'm enjoying it and I think the players are too.”

Klopp's use of the FA Cup is all the more hilarious when you consider that his side aren't in this year's competition any more, however it certainly suggests that he's moved on from that disappointment and that spirits in the camp are high.

Klopp will be hoping that the break has improved the bond within the squad by the time Liverpool return to Premier League action, with his side currently a point outside of the Champions League places.

What do YOU make of Liverpool's mid-season break? Do YOU think they will finish in the top four this season? Have YOUR say in the comments box below!

