You can see how he's tired of answering the questions.

Russell Westbrook of the Oklahoma City Thunder has already played former teammate Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors three times this season.

On Sunday, he'll be teaming up with four of the Warriors as part of the Western Conference All-Star team in New Orleans.

It's the storyline that won't die.

Of course, members of media were quick to continue the line of questioning of Friday during All-Star media availability leading up to the weekend.

Westbrook's answer was brilliant.

Instead of answering another question about Durant and the Warriors, he asked the questioner one of his own.

"What's your favorite fashion brand? What you like?" Westbrook quizzed the female interviewer.

She responded YSL, and Westbrook went on to praise the Saint Laurent brand.

"Honestly, Saint Laurent has a great collection," he said. "There's a lot of great things I think you can pick from. I think it all depends on what you like."

Westbrook is a noted fashion expert, often arriving to games in outfits that turn heads.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr, who is coaching the Western Conference team, is also tired of hearing the questions about Westbrook playing the Warriors and Durant, who left Oklahoma State last July in free agency.

Kerr said Friday he hadn't seen Westbrook yet.

"I want everyone to be uncomfortable and happy," Kerr said. "I hope that it just relaxes them and they enjoy themselves."

There's also been rumors that Kerr will play his four Golden State All-Stars -- Durant, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green -- on the court Sunday along with a mystery fifth partner.

Westbrook, who has won the last two All-Star Game MVP awards, could be a candidate for that spot, possibly even in crunch time of a potentially close game.

If he's comfortable, of course.