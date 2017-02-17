Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Gary Neville caused a storm on social media earlier this month when he called one Arsenal fan an "idiot" for holding up a banner aimed at Arsene Wenger.

While commentating on the Gunners' 3-1 defeat to Chelsea on Sky Sports, Neville reacted angrily to a banner which read: "Enough is enough, time to go".

"He's a an idiot that guy," he said. "Arsene Wenger doesn't deserve that. Obviously the Arsenal fans are disappointed, but to pre-empt by bringing a banner into the ground, it's a joke."

Neville's scathing remarks, which were also aimed at ArsenalFanTV, prompted a response from the YouTube channel, who slammed the 41-year-old for his comments and then invited him to come on their show.

And, to everyone's surprise, he accepted.

Various snippets of Neville's highly-anticipated interview with ArsenalFanTV have since surfaced but a full video has now been released - and it's absolutely brilliant.

In the interview, which lasted just over half an hour, Neville gave his take on Arsenal and Arsene Wenger's current situation with host Robbie and fans Troopz, Claude, Moh and DT.

FBL-EUR-C1-BAYERN-MUNICH-ARSENAL

Neville calling the Arsenal fan an "idiot" was a big talking point, of course, but credit where it's due, he stood his ground and gave a strong argument as to why the banner was wrong and why Wenger deserves more respect.

In turn, Troopz, Claude, Moh and DT all gave counter-arguments, though it's DT who has been lauded most by Arsenal fans for his comments.

Anyway, without further ado, here's Neville and ArsenalFanTV's 'showdown'.

It's easy to see why DT has been given so much praise, with even Neville describing his argument as "considered and articulate".

As for Troopz, Moh and Claude - well, Neville's reactions to their individual speeches said it all.

While Troopz was uncharacteristically quiet in the corner, Moh's ramblings about disrespect made Neville laugh and make fun of his "presentation skills".

FBL-ENG-EUR-SOCCEREX

And when it came to Claude, Neville almost seemed confused by the argument he was trying to make. What a surprise.

Anyway, here's how Twitter reacted to Neville's "incredible" interview.

TWITTER REACTS

