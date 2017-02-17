David Haye goes head-to-head with Tony Bellew next month in a fight that promises to be nothing less than a mouth-watering encounter.

Last week saw Bellew fire shots at the 36-year-old over his decision to train over in Miami, whilst claiming that he shouldn’t have split from previous trainer Adam Booth.

Well, it seems the tables have turned this week with the Hayemaker offering the latest jibe.

Talking to Sky Sports after flying back to Britain, the Londoner insisted that Bellew should make dramatic changes to his fighting style or suffer a ‘brutal’ defeat in March.

He said: “I don't know what he is going to do.

"I'm looking forward to seeing, I hope he does bring his A-game.

"I hope he does do something I'm not expecting, because if he doesn't, if the usual Tony Bellew turns up, it's going to be pretty brutal, pretty fast. It's going to be very bad for his health.”

Haye later added that he is in a ‘positive place’ and looks forward to coming face-to-face with Bellew’s ‘dark energy’.

"I'm in a really happy, positive place and I'm not looking forward to his dark energy coming.

"If you just listen to him, he's just angry and moaning and moody. I don't like that vibe. I like to stay well away from negative people as possible and he's very negative.

"Come the fight, you're going to see the darkness versus the light and you're going to see someone who is really, really positive, someone who is sharp, who watches their diet, who really takes care of themselves versus someone who - you just look at his physique - it says all you need to know about him."

Haye then hit back at Bellew’s comments about his decision to fly out to Miami for training last week, claiming the 34-year-old ‘wasn’t training as hard as he should be’ whilst also taking a dig at his dieting regime.

"He doesn't live the life. He says he does, he talks it, but look at his body and you can see you have obviously been eating something you shouldn't.

"He obviously wasn't training as hard as he should have been. If I didn't train and I just ate junk food all day long, I would have the same body as he would, that's plain and simple."

The heavyweight clash will take place at London’s O2 arena on March 4.

