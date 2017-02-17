With a trip to Porto in the Champions League Round of 16 looming in midweek, Juventus were afforded the luxury of playing their weekend Serie A fixture on Friday evening.

The Italian champions have won their last six games in all competitions and that impressive run of form has coincided with manager Massimiliano Allegri's decision to switch to a 4-2-3-1 formation.

One man who has undoubtedly flourished as a result of the change of system is talented forward Paulo Dybala.

Deadly Dybala

It was a slow start to the 2016-17 campaign for him in terms of goalscoring, and he had some injury issues too, but the rising star is looking as dangerous as ever at the moment, operating as a number ten behind compatriot Gonzalo Higuain.

The 23-year-old, hailed by many as the next Lionel Messi, has become even more involved and even more influential to Juve's build-up play in recent weeks, and he rounded off a comfortable first half display with a wonderful goal.

Allegri's men welcomed 18th-placed Palermo to the Juventus Stadium and took the lead after just 13 minutes thanks to Claudio Marchisio's close-range finish into an empty net.

As you would expect, Juve dominated possession and created the majority of the chances, but it wasn't until the 40th minute that they extended their lead - and they did so thanks to the brilliance of Dybala.

Dybala scores beauty for Juve

Juve were awarded a free-kick against the struggling Palermo five minutes from the interval, which both Dani Alves and Dybala stood over.

There was a long wait while the referee sorted out the wall but, as you can see in the videos below, that didn't stop Dybala from bending the ball right into the top corner, giving Josip Posavec absolutely no chance.

The sublime strike from more than 25 yards out made it 2-0 to Juventus and it was Dybala's ninth goal of the season (sixth in Serie A), to add to his three assists.

The Argentinian produced a fairly muted celebration but we can certainly all appreciate his effort and it's one that Italy legend and ex-Juve midfielder Andrea Pirlo would've been proud of.

He was outstanding in the second half as well and provided a lovely assist for Higuain who scored Juve's third and, in the process, moved to the top of the Italian scoring charts on 19.

Yesterday, Dybala said that he expects to sign a new contract with the Old Lady once his agent arrives in Italy in the next few days, and with goals like that, you can see why Juve are so desperate to keep hold of the striker.

