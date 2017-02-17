EA Sports announce Premier League winter upgrades on FIFA 17 Ultimate Team

It's the moment FIFA 17 fans have all been waiting for.

With just over half of the season played, EA Sports have begun announcing the players who will receive winter upgrades or downgrades on Ultimate Team.

What players must do to warrant an upgrade is impress for their respective clubs. If you're a striker, for example, rich goalscoring form will likely result in a ratings boost of one or two.

Article continues below

As for a defender, consistently strong performances at the back will similarly earn an upgrade.

But unfortunately for some, downgraded cards will be also be issued over the coming days as a result of poor form or a lack of game time.

Article continues below

As you might expect, EA have kickstarted their Ratings Refresh campaign by announcing the Premier League players who have been given winter upgrades or downgrades.

See below for a tweet detailing some key updates to the Premier League.

And here's a list of the bigger names to have earned winter ratings boosts, which you can also see by clicking this link.

EDEN HAZARD: 88 - 89 / ALEXIS SANCHEZ: 87 - 88

PHILIPPE COUTINHO: 85 - 86 / DIEGO COSTA: 85 - 86

CHRISTIAN ERIKSEN: 84 - 85 / HARRY KANE: 84 - 85

JOEL MATIP: 82 - 83 / N'GOLO KANTE: 81 - 83

ADAM LALLANA: 82 - 83 / ANDER HERRERA: 82 - 83

ROBERTO FIRMINO: 82 - 83 / DELE ALLI: 80 - 82

VIRGIL VAN DIJK: 79 - 82 / JORDAN HENDERSON: 80 - 82

ANTONIO VALENCIA: 80 - 82 / KYLE WALKER: 81 - 82

SADIO MANE: 79 - 82 / DANNY ROSE: 80 - 81

HECTOR BELLERIN: 79 - 80 / MARCOS ALONSO: 77 - 79

As for downgrades, Manchester City pair Nicolas Otamendi (85 - 84) and Claudio Bravo (85 - 83) have both been given deserved deductions.

Bastian Schweinsteiger's rating has also decreased from 83 to 82, while Chelsea captain John Terry is now rated 82 from 84.

Even Leicester City's players are being punished for poor performances this season, with Robert Huth and Wes Morgan now rated 78 and 77 respectively from 80 and 79.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms