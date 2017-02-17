Incredible fact about Lady Gaga's Super Bowl halftime show is revealed

When the NFL tabbed Lady Gaga as the Super Bowl’s halftime performer, everyone knew that she’d put on quite the show.

As one of the most popular and outspoken musical artists in the world, Gaga didn’t disappoint and delivered a spectacle that had never been seen before.

There was a hidden protest song. There were drones. She even jumped off the roof of the stadium and caught a football at the end of her performance.

There was a little bit of everything.

Now that the event has passed, it’s easy to see how Gaga’s performance stacks up against past shows.

Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times reported on just how huge of an audience consumed Gaga’s performance.

It was the most watched musical event of all-time across all platforms (and therefore was the most-watched Super Bowl halftime show ever).

According to SB Nation, there were 2.2 million real-time tweets about the show, 49 million Facebook video views and 75 million GIF views on Giphy. The official video of the performance on the NFL’s YouTube channel received over 24 million views as well and is already the most-watched video on that channel.

David Humphrey of the Star-Telegram noted that 118 million viewers tuned into the performance on the Fox broadcast network. He also pointed out that there were a total of 5.1 million tweets about the performance leading up to, during, and in the 10 minutes following.

It looks like Gaga’s “Little Monsters” might not make up a little part of the United States population.

