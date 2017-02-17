Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Barcelona players celebrate against Borussia Monchengladbach.

Barcelona star sparks summer transfer talk after buying house in London

As they prepare to host Leganes on Sunday, Barcelona are probably still reeling from their shock 4-0 humiliation against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday.

No side in the competition has ever overturned a deficit so big to reach the next round of the knockout stages, so the Catalan giants will be out to make history when PSG travel to the Nou Camp for the return leg on March 8.

Lots has been said this week with regards to Lionel Messi's poor display and Luis Enrique's long-term future, however speculation over one man who didn't feature at the Parc des Princes is sure to rise after his recent actions.

Barca star planning his next move?

He hasn't played for Barca since their 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey ten days ago, and without saying a word, the player has increased talk of a potential transfer this summer.

We're talking about Arda Turan who, as reported by sports outlet Sport-English, has recently bought a house in London.

Barcelona star sparks rumours of Chelsea move after buying house in London [Sport]

According to a source close to the player, revealed on Turkish-Football, the 30-year-old has purchased a house in the neighbourhood of Chelsea and it's location is very close to the home of the current Premier League leaders, Stamford Bridge.

FBL-ENG-PR-CHELSEA-ARSENAL

Turkish newspaper Fotomac announced that Turan has began talks with the Blues officials with the idea of joining them next season, and he was photographed in London last week alongside former teammate Diego Costa.

Arda's Barca career

The classy playmaker moved to the Nou Camp from Atletico in July 2015 but had to wait half a season for the club's transfer ban to be lifted before actually making his debut.

This term he's been very productive, scoring 13 goals for Barca (only Messi and Luis Suarez have more) in addition to providing six assists from his 27 appearances.

FBL-EUR-C1-BARCELONA-MOENCHENGLADBACH

Turan, who can play out wide or in the midfield three, had many offers from China to leave Barcelona, but Enrique's desire to keep him in Catalonia has seen him remain up to this point.

He's been linked with moves to Chelsea and Arsenal down the years, so only time will tell whether Arda's purchase was merely an investment or something much, much more.

Do YOU think Arda could leave Barcelona at the end of the season? Would he fit in at either Chelsea or Arsenal? Have YOUR say in the comments box below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

