Watch: Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez hits mammoth batting practice home run

In 53 games last season, New York Yankees prospect Gary Sanchez wowed the entire MLB with his exceptional offensive numbers.

As a result, the 24-year-old is entering the 2017 season as the team’s everyday catcher and might already be considered one of the game’s top offensive backstops.

Batting .299 with 20 home runs and 42 RBI’s during what amounts to essentially just about a third of a typical regular season, Sanchez’s elite approach at the plate will be a staple at Yankee Stadium for years to come.

Now that teams are working out and doing drills in Spring Training, Sanchez will be a major part of the coverage when beat writers, news outlets and fans are able to get their eyes on him.

Stepping up to the plate earlier this week in a routine batting practice session, Sanchez casually showed off his insane power with a mammoth home run.

 Check out the video below.

That’s pure power right there, folks. Judging from his reaction, he wasn't very surprised that the ball landed there, either. 

As you can see, he swung with ease and didn’t over-exert himself whatsoever.

Since Yankee Stadium is one of the most hitter-friendly parks in the MLB with short porches in both left and right field, fans of the Bronx Bombers must be salivating after watching the video above.

New York Yankees v Seattle Mariners

Ever since Derek Jeter left, the Yankees haven’t had a face of their franchise. Sanchez has every opportunity to take over that demanding role with his performance this season.

That’s tough for a 24-year-old to do, but as he showed last season, he has what it takes to be elite.

