UFC champ believes Conor McGregor can beat Floyd Mayweather

The major talk surrounding the MMA and boxing worlds right now is a potential battle in the boxing ring between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor.

While McGregor has made it known that he wants to fight Mayweather sooner rather than later, it will take a ton of money to lure Mayweather into a potential battle.

As with all of Mayweather’s fights, he would be heavily favored in Vegas if the fight happened.

According to NESN, “Mayweather opened as a huge favorite at -2250, while McGregor’s odds of pulling an upset were set at +950 in the aftermath of his win over Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205, as pointed out by OddsShark. The odds since have moved, and as of Tuesday night, Mayweather was a -1400 favorite and McGregor was a +750 underdog on Bovada.”

Pundits, writers and athletes have all noted how difficult it would be for McGregor to jump sports entirely and enter the boxing scene, but one UFC star thinks McGregor can do the unthinkable and take down the 49-0 Mayweather.

UFC women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejcyk likes the Irishman’s chances.

Those are strong words, but she did note how she thought it’d be a tough battle.

“Of course I would put money on Conor, but it’s going to be a very difficult fight. It’s a different fight than an MMA fight,” Jedrzejczyk recently told TMZ Sports. “The fight is going to be in the ring and not in the octagon, so it’s completely different.”

While the two sides are still far from accepting a deal to square off (there are many roadblocks in place), it’s interesting to see a UFC star placing her confidence in McGregor against a boxing legend.

