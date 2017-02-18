Georges St-Pierre left the UFC over three years ago and, in the process, left fans wondering if and when he would return to the sport.

Now 35-years-old, the veteran fighter boasts an impressive 25-2 MMA record and last entered the Octagon during UFC 167 in November of 2013.

In that bout, he registered a very controversial split-decision win over Johny Hendricks.

But, after a hiatus, it seems like St-Pierre has more to offer.

As one of the best competitors in UFC history, the man who defended his title nine straight times will be back in the Octagon as soon as this year.

According to LA Times reporter Lance Pugmire, Dana White signed St-Pierre back to the UFC.

Ariel Helwani of MMA Fighting reported earlier this week that it is expected to be a multi-fight deal, and while his return fight isn’t yet known, late summer or fall of 2017 is the current target.

As for an opponent, that’s completely up in the air according to Helwani.

“It could be the winner [of the March 4 welterweight title fight] between Tyron Woodley and Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson, or it could be [middleweight champion] Michael Bisping. Georges has also talked about fighting at 155 pounds [lightweight]. He says he can make the weight.

But I have no idea when he's going to fight right now. We don't have anything booked and literally haven't talked to anybody about it,” he wrote.

While an opponent isn’t known, what is known is that one of the best fighters in the history of the UFC will have an opportunity to expand on his impressive legacy.

