With the 2017 NBA All-Star weekend officially underway, the players all took flight to get to the many events.

Well, most of them took flight. Apparently, one player specifically decided against flying, and chose to took his sweet car on a nice trip to get to New Orleans for the All-Star Game. This man was none other than Memphis Grizzlies big man Marc Gasol. He opted to not only take an awesome ride, but was willing to deal with the fact that it was going to be even longer than most car rides, because his car has to charge.

Yes, charge. Here's a look at Gasol's post on Twitter:

To clarify something, before we go any further, he's right. There is no gas needed, but he will have to stop and charge his Tesla in order to make it the whole way to New Orleans. In turn, this means that the trip which usually would take somewhere around six hours (according to GPS), and would tack on a few more hours.

According to For The Win, the drive would bump up to somewhere around the nine-hour mark, which is serious dedication.

Who knows, maybe Gasol just really likes to drive, or maybe it was a good way for him to just get away and clear his head. No matter what the actual reason is, Gasol was locked in on his decision.

Now, let's see if the long drive winds up causing the Grizzlies center to be a bit more tired for Sunday's game. It probably won't matter because let's be honest, they're all there on a nice little vacation. On the season, Gasol has averaged 20.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game. Those are All-Star worthy numbers right there.