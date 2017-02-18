Official online NBA destination in the UK

The NBA All-Star weekend features a lot of awesome things for fans. There's a Celebrity Game, Rising Stars Challenge, Dunk Contest, 3-point Contest, the actual All-Star Game and much, much more.

What happened away from the public leading up to the All-Star Game on Thursday was nothing short of incredible, though. This all came thanks to Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry and a dance mom who's quickly taken over the NBA with her incredible moves.

For one day only, the superstar athlete and superstar dance mom went head-to-head in a dance-off, and it was an epic battle.

Via the NBA on TNT's Twitter:

That was epic, and if you don't think so, then you may not know the backstory of the Warriors Dance Mom. Her rise to stardom came as she just danced away in the stands during a few of the team's games. She was so impressive, that she wound up getting to be a featured performer with the Warriors cheerleaders.

And, as you probably could have guessed, she didn't let the crowd down.

Now, before we crown the Warriors Dance Mom as the winner of this dance-off (yes, it's a dance-off), Curry held his own here. It was actually pretty impressive seeing the elite point guard show off the moves, which he probably stole from his daughter, Riley Curry.

Overall this has been a pretty special All-Star weekend for the Dance Mom, as she also got to meet Kevin Durant and the other Warriors players also, per the NBA on TNT. You deserve it, super mom.

