NBA All-Star Celebrity Game features Mannequin Challenge

All-Star 2017 began today with the Celebrity Game. A staple of the weekend that saw the 15th edition take place inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. 

The West took on the East in a game that saw Brandon Armstrong crowned MVP for the first time.

However, one of the biggest moments of the night came as the game froze for a Mannequin Challenge. 

Following an air-ball, everyone inside the arena froze. Well, attempted to. Some people faired better than others. One young fan, in particular, struggled to maintain his pose when he saw himself on the jumbotron. 

There were a number of players who failed in their attempts to remain static, or simply didn't understand the concept of the challenge. 

Without usual participant Kevin Hart, the celeb game had a different feel. However, it still provided excitement with 2016 MVP Win Butler, lead vocalist of Arcade Fire, putting in another solid performance at All-Star weekend. 

NBA All-Star Celebrity Game 2017

NBA All-Star Celebrity Game 2017

Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin made his first appearance, becoming the youngest player in history to compete in the game. Anthony Mackie, who plays Falcon in the Marvel film series, was also on the court. 

There was a special moment as young New Orleans Saints super fan Jarrius Robertson, who is battling chronic liver disease, took to the court and sunk his first attempt. 

