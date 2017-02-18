Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving is a pretty smart guy. Now, I may not know him personally, but the man did get into Duke, right? Regardless, the point is, Kyrie Irving is more than just an exceptional basketball player. While he's excellent on the court and has become a go-to option right alongside LeBron James, he does have some very interesting takes on other topics.

One of those topics? The shape of the earth. Yes, really.

Irving recently hopped onto a podcast ran by fellow teammates Channing Frye and Richard Jefferson. On the episode, the trio talked about all kinds of things, but there was one specific topic that was pretty attention-grabbing.

The major bombshell that Irving dropped on everyone, was the fact that he doesn't believe the earth is actually round. Instead, Irving flat out stated his opinion and didn't shy away from it, as Sporting News pointed out.

"The earth is flat," Irving said. "Anytime you have a specific question, like, 'Is the Earth flat?' or 'Is the Earth round?' I think you need to do research on it," Irving said.

Then came the real mic drop from Irving, which was complete with him breaking down his thoughts on us rotating around the sun.

"If you really think about it from a landscape of the way we travel, the way we move, and the fact that, can you really think of us rotating around the sun, and all planets aligned, rotating in specific dates, being perpendicular with what's going on with these 'planets' and stuff like this," Irving explained, using air quotes when saying the word "planets."

Then came Denver Nuggets forward Wilson Chandler, who made sure to make it known that Irving wasn't the only person to have this opinion.

To Irving's credit, if you're going to believe in something like that, you better really own it, and he certainly does.