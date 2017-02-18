It doesn't take an MMA fan to tell you how brutal the sport can be, but hey, that's where there are referees and everything's fully monitored, right? Well, that almost didn't matter during a fight on Friday morning.

As Bleacher Report points out, the fight came in India at the most recent Super Fight League event. It was a flyweight fight between Asha Roka and Hannah Kampf, but the fight didn't last that long. As a matter-of-fact, it probably should have ended much earlier than it actually did, but for some reason, the referee just didn't happen to see what was going on, which is where the disaster really began.

As you can see from the video below, Kampf was almost immediately choked out, but the fight rolled on.

While the fight went on, and you can see the referee watching over, they apparently didn't see Kampf, who was completely out it seemed. Why the ref didn't stop the fight is completely unknown, but thankfully former UFC fighter Dennis Hallman was in Kampf's corner.

Hallman owns a 53-20 record has defeated UFC Hall of Famer and former welterweight champion Matt Hughes, but this is something he deserves to be more widely known for. As you can see, if not for his complete awareness to literally put himself in the ring and toss in the towel while pulling off Roka, this could have been much worse.

Thankfully Hallman showed excellent awareness, stepped in when it mattered most and everything seemingly turned out alright.

