Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Rio Ferdinand.

Rio Ferdinand wants ex-Man Utd player to return and become a 'huge star'

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Sir Alex Ferguson's decision to let Paul Pogba go in 2012 has proved very costly - both figuratively and literally - for Manchester United.

Having struggled for game time under the Scotsman, Pogba opted for pastures new and joined Juventus on a free transfer, with United receiving £800,000 in compensation.

At that moment, no one could have predicted what would happen four years later, with Pogba rejoining Jose Mourinho's United for a world-record £89 million.

Article continues below

A very expensive mistake indeed.

United have the money to do it, of course. Any player can be sold at Old Trafford in the knowledge that they can comfortably be re-signed in the future.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Incredible fact about Lady Gaga's Super Bowl halftime show is revealed

Incredible fact about Lady Gaga's Super Bowl halftime show is revealed

Surprising news regarding the New England Patriots and Jimmy Garoppolo

Surprising news regarding the New England Patriots and Jimmy Garoppolo

Watch: The five words John Cena said to Bray Wyatt as he was being pinned for the WWE Championship

Watch: The five words John Cena said to Bray Wyatt as he was being pinned for the WWE Championship

Real reason behind Randy Orton forfeiting title shot at WrestleMania

Real reason behind Randy Orton forfeiting title shot at WrestleMania

EA Sports announce Premier League winter upgrades on FIFA 17 Ultimate Team

EA Sports announce Premier League winter upgrades on FIFA 17 Ultimate Team

Barcelona star sparks rumours of Chelsea move after buying house in London [Sport]

Barcelona star sparks rumours of Chelsea move after buying house in London [Sport]

Just look at Memphis Depay. The Frenchman joined Lyon in January for £16 million, but United included a buy-back clause in his contract in case he realises his vast potential.

Any future move could cost the Red Devils in excess of £50 million should Depay live up to expectations and become world class.

Re-signing former players clearly isn't below United and with that in mind, Rio Ferdinand has named the former Red Devil he would like to see return in the near future.

Wayne Rooney Testimonial: Manchester United v Everton

In a recent interview with BBC 5 Live, Ferdinand explained how one former United player has the potential to be a "huge star" like Pogba.

That player is Burnley centre-back Michael Keane.

"[Keane] likes to ask questions, he likes constructive criticism and that's a great attribute to have," Ferdinand said. "To be there, to look at your game in detail and try and improve.

FBL-ENG-PR-BURNLEY-LEICESTER

"He's always wanting to improve, whether it's nutrition, whether it's physical, whether it's actual working on your game after training. He was always wanting to learn and understand more.

"I think the moment he found out he was going to leave Manchester United - every kid's dream in that area is to play for Manchester United - so to leave the club was a huge wrench for him.

"But it allowed him to go and spread his wings and bloom really and become the player he is now. At Manchester United he wasn't afforded that opportunity, for whatever reason.

Arsenal v Burnley - Premier League

"You look at the likes of Pogba; he's gone away and come back now and become a huge star. Michael Keane, he could do that himself."

A somewhat bold statement from Ferdinand, but Keane, 24, has shown huge promise since joining Burnley in 2015 and guiding them into the Premier League.

The only issue is where the Englishman would fit in at United, who already have plenty of options at centre-back.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Rio Ferdinand
Football
Paul Pogba
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again