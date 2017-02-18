Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

gary neville.

Gary Neville reveals the one tweet Liverpool fans could destroy him with one day

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Manchester United fans knew Gary Neville didn’t like Liverpool and they loved him for it.

Liverpool fans obviously hated him for it and no player received more abuse from the Anfield faithful during the late 1990s and 2000s than the English right-back.

Some of the chants directed towards Neville from certain Liverpool supporters were nothing short of disgraceful - although, in the balance of fairness, there were occasions when the defender didn’t help himself - but their relationship has become (slightly) less hostile since he became a pundit for Sky Sports five years ago.

Article continues below

Neville, however, has admitted in an interview with Soccer AM that he still takes special measures when working on matches at Anfield.

“As a pundit, working with Sky, let’s say I’ve got to be there for a 3pm kick-off. I’m there at 11 in the morning before any of them have turned up,” the 42-year-old admitted. “I’m there at 8pm at night when they’ve all gone home! Let them all relax, calm down.”

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Incredible fact about Lady Gaga's Super Bowl halftime show is revealed

Incredible fact about Lady Gaga's Super Bowl halftime show is revealed

Surprising news regarding the New England Patriots and Jimmy Garoppolo

Surprising news regarding the New England Patriots and Jimmy Garoppolo

Watch: The five words John Cena said to Bray Wyatt as he was being pinned for the WWE Championship

Watch: The five words John Cena said to Bray Wyatt as he was being pinned for the WWE Championship

Real reason behind Randy Orton forfeiting title shot at WrestleMania

Real reason behind Randy Orton forfeiting title shot at WrestleMania

EA Sports announce Premier League winter upgrades on FIFA 17 Ultimate Team

EA Sports announce Premier League winter upgrades on FIFA 17 Ultimate Team

Barcelona star sparks rumours of Chelsea move after buying house in London [Sport]

Barcelona star sparks rumours of Chelsea move after buying house in London [Sport]

The one tweet Liverpool fans could destroy Neville with

Neville was going through some of his old tweets for a Soccer AM feature called #ThrowbackTweets and there are some absolute gems in there.

However, there is one tweet that Neville sent back in October that he fully expects Liverpool fans will destroy him with one day in the future - provided they win the Premier League title.

First of all, here’s the tweet…

“I was walking through the lounges to get to the studio and it said ‘Anfield: Where greatness happens’,” Neville explained. “I just changed it to ‘happened’.

p1b9853qeg1acao6m1r7b12sn15ri9.jpg

“Now that tweet, trust me, when Liverpool win a league - if they ever do again, which is going to be a very depressing day, bad day - that is going to come back at me, retweeted ten thousand, million times.

“So that’s a tweet you send, knowing full well it’s going to hurt you one day.”

The former Valencia head coach, who was also part of Roy Hodgson’s coaching staff with the England national team until last summer, continued: “They went on a little run with [Jurgen] Klopp, didn’t they - they got near the top of the league - I thought if they win the league this season, I am done. Delete! Screenshots happen unfortunately.

p1b9855sp1l4117faahd77413eqb.jpg

“That is definitely one that will bite me right where I don’t want it to.”

However, Neville doesn’t want any Liverpool fans tweeting him if they win the FA Cup or League Cup. Only Premier League titles count, Reds fans…

“They’ll need to win a league for that to come back at me,” he added. “Can’t win the FA Cup or a League Cup, they’ll have to win a league.”

p1b9857bhv154j1m33464837gsd.jpg

Asked if Liverpool could win a league title in the next five years, Neville whispered: “Let’s hope not.”

Video: Neville discusses the tweet in question

Scroll to 6 minutes to watch Neville discuss the tweet...

Fair play to Neville, though. He won’t delete the tweet - even if the Merseyside outfit do end their long wait for a league title over the coming seasons.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Jamie Carragher
Football
Steven Gerrard
Gary Neville

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again