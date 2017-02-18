Just like their north London rivals did the night before, Tottenham once again flattered to deceive in European competition on Thursday.

Having exited the Champions League group stages in December, Mauricio Pochettino's men were given another chance in the Europa League round of 32 against Gent.

But much like the rest of their campaign, Spurs struggled to carve open a side that, in Premier League terms, they should be beating.

Harry Kane and Dele Alli both started in a strong(ish) line-up at the Ghelamco Arena yet it was Jeremy Perbet's 59th-minute strike that secured a shock 1-0 win for the hosts.

Speaking after the game, Pochettino admitted Tottenham are going through a "bad period".

"That is the reality. It sometimes happens," he said. "Good and bad things happen. We've started now a bad period. I hope, on Sunday, we break that negative run.

"It's not about confidence. Not about confidence. We were wrong with our judgement if we think, because of Liverpool, it's only about confidence."

Pochettino made some bold changes for the Gent game by dropping Christian Eriksen and Son Heung-min, with Moussa Sissoko and Harry Winks chosen on the flanks.

However, it was Gent's starting line-up that was most bizarre. While the Belgians fielded their strongest XI, not one player had a shirt number between 1-11.

In fact, centre-back Stefan Mitrovic had the lowest jersey number at 13, with goalkeeper Lovre Kalinic possessing the highest at 91 and the average being 35.

It just looks ridiculous. Pictures from the game showed Samuel Gigot was wearing the No.4, but Gent's pre-match tweet clearly states his shirt number is 23.

But for a few eagle-eyed viewers, hardly anyone noticed Gent's strange number system (see below).

Unorthodox squad numbers are far from uncommon, of course, but for a whole starting XI to be missing numbers 1-11 is weird.

Sheffield Wednesday striker Steven Fletcher, for example, wears the No.6 for the Owls, whereas Morgan Schneiderlin wears No.5 at Everton.

