Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Gent.

Why Gent's starting line-up vs Tottenham was very bizarre

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Just like their north London rivals did the night before, Tottenham once again flattered to deceive in European competition on Thursday.

Having exited the Champions League group stages in December, Mauricio Pochettino's men were given another chance in the Europa League round of 32 against Gent.

But much like the rest of their campaign, Spurs struggled to carve open a side that, in Premier League terms, they should be beating.

Article continues below

Harry Kane and Dele Alli both started in a strong(ish) line-up at the Ghelamco Arena yet it was Jeremy Perbet's 59th-minute strike that secured a shock 1-0 win for the hosts.

Speaking after the game, Pochettino admitted Tottenham are going through a "bad period".

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Incredible fact about Lady Gaga's Super Bowl halftime show is revealed

Incredible fact about Lady Gaga's Super Bowl halftime show is revealed

Surprising news regarding the New England Patriots and Jimmy Garoppolo

Surprising news regarding the New England Patriots and Jimmy Garoppolo

Watch: The five words John Cena said to Bray Wyatt as he was being pinned for the WWE Championship

Watch: The five words John Cena said to Bray Wyatt as he was being pinned for the WWE Championship

Real reason behind Randy Orton forfeiting title shot at WrestleMania

Real reason behind Randy Orton forfeiting title shot at WrestleMania

EA Sports announce Premier League winter upgrades on FIFA 17 Ultimate Team

EA Sports announce Premier League winter upgrades on FIFA 17 Ultimate Team

Barcelona star sparks rumours of Chelsea move after buying house in London [Sport]

Barcelona star sparks rumours of Chelsea move after buying house in London [Sport]

"That is the reality. It sometimes happens," he said. "Good and bad things happen. We've started now a bad period. I hope, on Sunday, we break that negative run.

"It's not about confidence. Not about confidence. We were wrong with our judgement if we think, because of Liverpool, it's only about confidence."

FBL-EUR-C3-GENT-TOTTENHAM

Pochettino made some bold changes for the Gent game by dropping Christian Eriksen and Son Heung-min, with Moussa Sissoko and Harry Winks chosen on the flanks.

However, it was Gent's starting line-up that was most bizarre. While the Belgians fielded their strongest XI, not one player had a shirt number between 1-11.

In fact, centre-back Stefan Mitrovic had the lowest jersey number at 13, with goalkeeper Lovre Kalinic possessing the highest at 91 and the average being 35.

It just looks ridiculous. Pictures from the game showed Samuel Gigot was wearing the No.4, but Gent's pre-match tweet clearly states his shirt number is 23.

But for a few eagle-eyed viewers, hardly anyone noticed Gent's strange number system (see below).

TWITTER REACTS

Unorthodox squad numbers are far from uncommon, of course, but for a whole starting XI to be missing numbers 1-11 is weird.

Sheffield Wednesday striker Steven Fletcher, for example, wears the No.6 for the Owls, whereas Morgan Schneiderlin wears No.5 at Everton.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Europa League
Mauricio Pochettino
Football

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again