Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

peter crouch.

Peter Crouch currently sits in top one per cent in the world on Fantasy Football

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

There’s a pretty good chance that most of you reading these words will have a team - and possibly more than one - entered in the official Fantasy Premier League game.

At the time of writing, the 2016-17 version of the online game has 4.4 million players.

And sitting inside the top one per cent of competitors is a certain Peter Crouch.

Article continues below

Yep, it turns out the Stoke City striker is actually a bit of a Fantasy Football master.

He currently sits top of the Stoke players’ 12-man private Fantasy Football League, with a cool 1,392 points. Impressive. And out of 4,399,020 players in total, he finds himself in 34,331st place.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Ex-Titans QB planning shocking NFL comeback - not played for 6 years

Ex-Titans QB planning shocking NFL comeback - not played for 6 years

Adrian Peterson causes huge Twitter storm after mysterious tweet

Adrian Peterson causes huge Twitter storm after mysterious tweet

Watch: The five words John Cena said to Bray Wyatt as he was being pinned for the WWE Championship

Watch: The five words John Cena said to Bray Wyatt as he was being pinned for the WWE Championship

Real reason behind Randy Orton forfeiting title shot at WrestleMania

Real reason behind Randy Orton forfeiting title shot at WrestleMania

Peter Crouch is a Fantasy Football master - and his team is brilliant

Peter Crouch is a Fantasy Football master - and his team is brilliant

Ferdinand names the ex-Man Utd player he wants to return and become a 'huge star'

Ferdinand names the ex-Man Utd player he wants to return and become a 'huge star'

Stoke City players' private league

First of all, here’s the Stoke player’s private head-to-head league…

p1b988nijv1fen9sl1gfvgr21dr39.jpg

(Via Sport Bible)

As you can see, Crouchy is way in front. He’s the Chelsea of this league, with Charlie Adam playing the role of Manchester City, way behind in second place.

Crouch's FPL team

And now let’s take a closer look at the 36-year-old’s team, which is worth £101.2 million…

p1b988pbk91a861fonljphs1sr9b.jpg

It's strong - but where's Crouch?

We have to start by saying it’s a crying shame Crouch doesn’t feature in his own FPL XI.

FBL-ENG-PR-STOKE-EVERTON

Instead, he’s gone for a three-pronged attack featuring Diego Costa, Romelu Lukaku and Jermain Defoe. Strong.

His midfield’s decent, too. Alexis Sanchez, Dele Alli, Robert Snodgrass and Adam Lallana. No wonder he’s doing so well.

Arsenal v Hull City - Premier League

And in defence he’s got Kyle Walker, Seamus Coleman and Erik Pieters, while his goalkeeper is his teammate Lee Grant.

His bench, meanwhile, features Paul Robinson, Gareth McAuley (a bit of a points machine this season), Brad Smith and Joe Allen.

Crouch: 'I am flying!'

When asked for a comment by the Stoke Sentinel, Crouch simply replied: “I am flying!” before heading out to Dubai with the rest of the Potters’ squad for some warm weather training this week.

FBL-ENG-PR-STOKE-MAN UTD

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
England Football
Peter Crouch
Liverpool
EA SPORTS FIFA
Stoke City
Football
Premier League
Steven Gerrard

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again