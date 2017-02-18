Peter Crouch is a Fantasy Football master - and his team is brilliant

There’s a pretty good chance that most of you reading these words will have a team - and possibly more than one - entered in the official Fantasy Premier League game.

At the time of writing, the 2016-17 version of the online game has 4.4 million players.

And sitting inside the top one per cent of competitors is a certain Peter Crouch.

Yep, it turns out the Stoke City striker is actually a bit of a Fantasy Football master.

He currently sits top of the Stoke players’ 12-man private Fantasy Football League, with a cool 1,392 points. Impressive. And out of 4,399,020 players in total, he finds himself in 34,331st place.

Stoke City players' private league

First of all, here’s the Stoke player’s private head-to-head league…

As you can see, Crouchy is way in front. He’s the Chelsea of this league, with Charlie Adam playing the role of Manchester City, way behind in second place.

Crouch's FPL team

And now let’s take a closer look at the 36-year-old’s team, which is worth £101.2 million…

It's strong - but where's Crouch?

We have to start by saying it’s a crying shame Crouch doesn’t feature in his own FPL XI.

Instead, he’s gone for a three-pronged attack featuring Diego Costa, Romelu Lukaku and Jermain Defoe. Strong.

His midfield’s decent, too. Alexis Sanchez, Dele Alli, Robert Snodgrass and Adam Lallana. No wonder he’s doing so well.

And in defence he’s got Kyle Walker, Seamus Coleman and Erik Pieters, while his goalkeeper is his teammate Lee Grant.

His bench, meanwhile, features Paul Robinson, Gareth McAuley (a bit of a points machine this season), Brad Smith and Joe Allen.

Crouch: 'I am flying!'

When asked for a comment by the Stoke Sentinel, Crouch simply replied: “I am flying!” before heading out to Dubai with the rest of the Potters’ squad for some warm weather training this week.

