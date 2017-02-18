David Haye is in a supremely confident mood.

Having successfully come out of retirement in 2012, the former cruiserweight and heavyweight world champion is preparing for his grudge fight with Tony Bellew in March.

Never one to shy away from the glitz and glamour of boxing, the Hayemaker has just returned from a training camp in Miami on board the £27 million Skyfall yacht.

In contrast, the Bomber has been staying closer to home with more understated preparations in Liverpool.

In terms of quality and commitment to their respective regimes, Haye believes he already has an edge.

Haye is in such confident mood, he's fired a warning to Bellew, warning him that the fight is going to get 'pretty brutal, pretty fast'.

"Come the fight, you're going to see the darkness versus the light and you're going to see someone who is really, really positive, someone who is sharp, who watches their diet, who really takes care of themselves versus someone who - you just look at his physique - it says all you need to know about him,” he told Sky Sports News HQ.

"He doesn't live the life. He says he does, he talks it, but look at his body and you can see you have obviously been eating something you shouldn't.

"He obviously wasn't training as hard as he should have been. If I didn't train and I just ate junk food all day long, I would have the same body as he would, that's plain and simple."

In accusing Bellew of a lack of professionalism, Haye adds to the plethora of insults these two British fighters have exchanged over the years.

In line with this apparently superior training schedule, the 36 year-old believes that it will take something outstanding from the 34-year-old Liverpudlian to pose him any threat at the O2.

"I don't know what he is going to do. I'm looking forward to seeing, I hope he does bring his A-game,” he mused.

"I hope he does do something I'm not expecting, because if he doesn't, if the usual Tony Bellew turns up, it's going to be pretty brutal, pretty fast. It's going to be very bad for his health."

A clear warning from the Hayemaker, and it will be interesting to see how Bellew responds; both in the media and in the ring early next month.

