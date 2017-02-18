Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

On Friday evening, EA Sports finally began their Ratings Refresh campaign, which will see hundreds of players get their FIFA 17 Ultimate Team ratings permanently updated.

The first batch of new items to be released were Premier League players, and while most earned a higher rating based on real-life performances during the first half of the 2016-17 season, some actually saw their ratings drop.

Among the most high-profile stars to receive an upgrade were Chelsea quartet Marcos Alonso, N'Golo Kante, Eden Hazard and Diego Costa, as well as Alexis Sanchez, Sadio Mane, Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino, Christian Eriksen and Harry Kane.

There were also improvements for the likes of Manchester United's Antonio Valencia and Ander Herrera, Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, and the English trio of Jordan Henderson, Adam Lallana and Dele Alli.

Disappointing Manchester City pair Claudio Bravo and Nicolas Otamendi received downgrades, as did Man Utd veteran Bastian Schweinsteiger and Chelsea captain John Terry (the full set of upgrades and downgrades can be accessed here).

Surely he deserved an upgrade?!

However, despite making updates to over 60 Premier League players, there was one player who many FIFA players felt deserved an upgrade but didn't get one.

He's a player who, despite playing for one of the clubs outside the top six, has scored more goals in the England's top-flight this term than the likes of Costa, Kane, Jermain Defoe and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

In fact, Arsenal forward Alexis, the league's top scorer on 17, is the only person who has registered more goals than him. His name is Romelu Lukaku.

The Everton striker has backed up his outstanding 25-goal 2015-16 campaign by scoring 16 goals in the Premier League this season (17 in all competitions) and providing four assists.

Everton v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League

Given the fact that so many players were upgraded, especially from the league's top six, you can see why so many people were left frustrated by the lack of upgrade for Lukaku, and they took to Twitter to let EA know about it - check out the best reaction below:

Do YOU think Lukaku deserved a winter upgrade on FIFA? Who else do YOU think was worthy of an upgrade/downgrade? Leave YOUR opinion in the comments box below!

