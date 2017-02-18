Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Phil Neville.

Phil Neville mocks Arsenal fan on Twitter for ending their 49-game unbeaten run

On Sunday 24 October, 2004, Manchester United controversially brought an end to Arsenal's historic 49-game unbeaten run.

In front of a packed Old Trafford, the Red Devils secured a 2-0 victory over their rivals thanks to goals from Ruud van Nistelrooy and Wayne Rooney.

But it was the manner of United's defeat that, to this day, still doesn't sit well with Arsenal fans.

Arsene Wenger's side, armed with Patrick Vieira, Kolo Toure and Sol Campbell, were well known for their physical approach but got battered and bruised by their opponents.

A number of strong and unfair challenges from the likes of Gary Neville and Rio Ferdinand went unpunished by referee Mike Riley, who received a lot of abuse after the game.

Worse still, United were awarded a dubious penalty when Riley deemed Campbell had brought down Rooney in the box, though replays showed there was very little contact.

A video has been circulating on social media recently of the many decisions that went against Arsenal during the 2-0 defeat, as you can see below.

There were so many controversial incidents at Old Trafford that Arsenal fan @ReidTheGame labelled it as "the biggest robbery in football history".

Videos like these are seen by millions of people on Twitter and it would seem it's even caught the eye of ex-United defender Phil Neville.

In the below response, Neville - who played in the 2-0 win over Arsenal - trolled the Gooner for ending their 49-game unbeaten run by joking that Riley is a "brilliant ref".

Over 500 likes in an hour - not bad by Neville's usually dull standards.

United fans will undoubtedly love the 40-year-old's reply, but one suspects Arsenal supporters won't be so receptive given they also lost their Premier League crown that season.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

