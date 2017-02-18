This week, the stars of the PGA Tour are taking on the Riviera Country Club course in California.

With a purse of $7 million to be distributed between the participants, there is plenty to play for in Pacific Palisades.

However, while a handful of players completed their second rounds, the majority were left frustrated on Friday afternoon as torrential rain swept through the course.

With play eventually suspended, a congested schedule over the weekend will be required in an attempt to conclude proceedings on Sunday afternoon.

Following his recent victory at the Dubai Desert Classic, Sergio Garcia was one of those who failed to even begin his second round.

Before the rain became a factor, nine-time PGA Tour event winner Garcia endured a mixed opening round featuring four birdies and five bogeys.

It was to be an errand tee shot on the par four 8th hole, however, which would be the main talking point of his performance.

Having went on the offensive with his driver, the popular Spaniard badly miscued and had the Golf Channel commentary team fearing for one of their own.

Thankfully, it appears that no long-term damage was done and both the camera crew, and a no doubt red-faced Garcia, were able to carry on.

See for yourself where Sergio’s ball ended up in the video below!

