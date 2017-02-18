Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Whether Eugenie Bouchard and John Goehrke’s new friendship will blossom into a romantic relationship is unclear, but the early signs have been promising.

John, for those who don’t know, is the man who won a date with the tennis star after winning a bet that New England Patriots would win the Super Bowl.

Eugenie, who also works as a Sports Illustrated swimwear model, admitted she was nervous after noticing his Twitter profile picture was of Tiger Woods, rather than himself, but it turns out the University of Missouri student is a pretty normal guy.

Their first date was a roaring success and the pair have now agreed to meet up again.

"It has been awesome, he's normal,” the 2014 Wimbledon finalist was quoted as saying by TMZ. "I planned the date. He picked me up at my hotel like a gentleman, then we came over here, he brought me a nice little gift and he enjoyed the game courtside.

"I'm lucky he's normal.

"For sure [there will be a second date]."

Eugenie showed off her gift on Snapchat

Eugenie also revealed on Snapchat that John had bought her some Tiffany earrings to say thank you. Aww.

p1b98h945n1aklf3i1li517961bu3b.jpg

There was one awkward moment during their date

More footage has now emerged from their date - they were courtside for the NBA game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks - and there was one particularly awkward moment when they appeared on the big screen together.

Not sure John enjoyed that experience all that much.

p1b98hpdklvle5dhpqacp11po5d.jpg

John reveals what random guy said to him in bathroom

But they were both full of smiles afterwards, even though John had a bit of an unusual experience in the bathroom…

“Someone came up to me in the bathroom and said ‘are you the famous guy’. There were a few things like that but everything went pretty according to plan.”

