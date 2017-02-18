Part of the 500 series of the ATP Tour, this week’s Rotterdam Open has played host to some high quality tennis.

Some of the world’s form players, including Grigor Dimitrov and Jo-Wilfred Tsonga, have reached the latter stages of the competition, while Pierre-Hughes Herbert shocked number two seed Dominic Thiem to reach the semi-finals.

However, perhaps the most interesting match-up of the tournament so far came in the form of the all-Croatian last 16 encounter between Borna Coric and Marin Cilic.

At 20-years-old and ranked 57 in the world, Coric, who lives and trains in Dubai, has a bright future in the game.

His opponent Cilic is much more of the finished article. At 28, the former US Open champion is currently ranked seventh in the world and has earned almost $17 million in prize money across his career.

Cilic’s power and experience were ultimately to shine through on Thursday, as despite Coric rallying to level the match at one set apiece, he reasserted control and took the third 6-4.

However, Coric can take great heart from his performance.

He dominated his opponent in the second set and produced a score of excellent winners, particularly from deep in the court.

One particular example was Coric’s squash-style shot on the turn, as after an extended rally where Cilic had dictated the pace, his opponent was left helpless by the unerring accuracy of the passing shot.

Check out the video for yourself below, perhaps you’ll enjoy it as much as the crowd and Coric himself!

