WWE

George Steele has died.

WWE Hall of Famer George Steele dies aged 79

Football News
Less than a week after the wrestling world mourned the death of Chavo Guerrero Sr, George ‘The Animal’ sadly died of kidney failure on Friday at the age of 79.

The WWE Hall of Famer was certainly one of the wildest characters to have graced the squared circle since making his debut in 1967, in a career that lasted over two decades.

He was well known for his trademark green tongue as well as his hairy torso, while his infamous turnbuckle antics saw him tearing them open and eating the stuffing inside.

Steele - who's real name was William Myers - left his job as a high school teacher and wrestling coach in Detroit to enter the sports entertainment business, and embarked on a bitter rivalry with the legendary Bruno Sammartino.

Most of his career was spent as a heel, where the likes of Mr Fuji, The Grand Wizard and Captain Lou Albano managed him, before he turned face in 1985 to battle the late Randy Savage where he became one of the most lovable figures around.

Steele’s death was confirmed on WWE.com, with ESS Promotions agent Eric Simms sending out a tweet on Thursday to confirm that Steele’s wife had said that her husband was in hospice care.

As expected, Steele has left a lasting impression in the wrestling industry, with plenty of current and former stars taking to social media to offer their condolences.

Below are just some of the reactions from the likes of Vince McMahon, Triple H, Hulk Hogan and many more.

