As part of their Ratings Refresh campaign, EA Sports announced on Friday that over 60 Premier League players have received upgrades or downgrades on FIFA 17.

Eden Hazard (89), Alexis Sanchez (88) and Philippe Coutinho (86) were the highest-rated players to get winter boosts, with Diego Costa (86) also given a new card.

Tottenham trio Harry Kane, Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli have all deservedly had their ratings increased, and so too have Liverpool's Jordan Henderson, Adam Lallana and Sadio Mane.

As for downgrades, Claudio Bravo, Nicolas Otamendi and Bastian Schweinsteiger, through a combination of poor performances and a lack of game time, have seen their ratings decreased.

Not everyone can be given a winter upgrade, of course, but there were a few more players who definitely deserved one.

Here are seven players who EA should have given ratings boosts to.

JAMES MILNER

James Milner has been brilliant for Liverpool this season and deserves even more credit for how he's seamlessly adapted to left-back under Jurgen Klopp.

Milner is currently an 81-rated midfielder on FIFA 17 and warranted a left-back card rated 82.

HUGO LLORIS

Already rated 88 on FIFA 17, Hugo Lloris isn't exactly desperate for an upgraded card.

However, the Frenchman has been fantastic for Tottenham having conceded just 18 league goals, suggesting he should be rated the same as Thibaut Coutois on 89.

GABRIEL JESUS

Okay, so he only made five appearances for Manchester City before breaking his metatarsal, but three goals during that time is a phenomenal return.

Based on initial showings, Gabriel Jesus should be rated somewhere nearer to 80 than 78.

ROMELU LUKAKU

Romelu Lukaku's omission from the winter upgrades list particularly riled FIFA 17 gamers.

Bar Alexis Sanchez, no player has scored more goals than the Belgian (16) in the Premier League this season. He deserves to be 85 rated.

MOUSA DEMBELE

The second Tottenham player on this list, Mousa Dembele has been consistently brilliant in the heart of Spurs' midfield this term.

Zero goals and zero assists this season tells it's own story, but his strength, dribbling and creativity suggests an 83 rating would be more suitable.

RYAN BERTRAND

Southampton's Ryan Bertrand has been one of the Premier League's best left-backs this season yet, somehow, he's only rated 79.

If Danny Rose deserves a new 81-rated card, so does the 27-year-old.

DAVID LUIZ

David Luiz is already 84 rated on FIFA 17 but, based on his incredible performances this season, he should arguably be rated 85 or 86.

Inconsistency has always been the Brazilian's issue yet he's been a rock at the back for Chelsea under Antonio Conte.

