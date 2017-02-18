It's fair to say the trio of Rajon Rondo, Dwyane Wade, and Jimmy Butler isn't exactly clicking at the Chicago Bulls, and something may have to change soon if the team wants to dominate in the Eastern Conference once more.

The Bulls currently reside in the seventh position in the conference, almost ten wins behind the top two of the Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers. While they look like they could return to the postseason after a season away, they haven't finished in the top two since the 2011-12 season.

Personnel changes on the team may be needed in order for that to happen once more and Butler has suggested two players he wouldn't mind sharing the court with, whether that be in Chicago or elsewhere.

Speaking on ESPN's First Take, the 2015 Most Improved Player said the one player he would like to play with is Kyrie Irving.

He said: “I’d probably have to go with my favorite player who’s not myself and that’s Kyrie. I love Kyrie’s game man, and he’s a really good dude.”

When asked what kind of player could elevate his game, Butler suggested that he wouldn't mind having another shooter on the team so that defenders would have to take them into account when the Bulls go on the attack, leaving himself with less pressure from the opposing team, allowing him to thrive on the paint. To fill this role, he proposed another Cleveland star, Kyle Korver.

While acquiring Irving is unrealistic, the Bulls definitely have a shot at bringing in someone like Korver before the trade deadline next Thursday. It very well could be the difference between the team going far in the playoffs, and not making the postseason at all.

Either that or Butler is requesting a trade discreetly to the Cavaliers...