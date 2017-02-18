Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

WWE have a back-up in mind.

WWE have huge back-up opponent in mind for Triple H at WrestleMania 33

It’s safe to say that Seth Rollins’ latest knee injury has caused unnecessary hassle in the WWE.

The former WWE Champion was set to not only battle Triple H at WrestleMania 33, but he was originally scheduled to face Samoa Joe at Fastlane as well.

However, the situation has left the WWE’s creative team wondering which direction they could go in as April 2 edges closer.

As of right now, the assumption is that Rollins will recover in time to compete at the Grandest Stage of Them All in Orlando, but it goes without saying that it’s a massive risk to go ahead with it as he won’t be 100% - while there could also be stumbling blocks ahead as nothing is for certain.

Despite that, Triple H is reportedly adamant about wanting to compete at WrestleMania and at one stage, Samoa Joe was brought up as a potential opponent – as was Shane McMahon.

However, recent rumours suggest that Joe will be part of a stable featuring The Game and Kevin Owens, while Shane is set to battle AJ Styles.

Instead, WWE could be looking to Finn Balor as Rollins’ potential replacement, per The Inquisitr.

Ring Side News reported that Balor is scheduled for some Raw house shows in March, but doesn’t have any WrestleMania plans if Rollins does make it back in time to face off against Triple H.

It’s definitely a great option, as fans have wanted to see the demon entrance on a massive stage, and it doesn’t get bigger than WrestleMania.

Storyline-wise, it’s tough but the WWE can make it work considering Balor is technically one of Triple H’s NXT guys – and he also had a bitter rivalry with Samoa Joe for the NXT Championship.

Technically, Balor should return and target Rollins once more, but now that he’s also a face it doesn’t seem as if WWE will revisit that anytime soon.

Triple H is a safe worker so whether it’s Balor or Rollins, they’ll be in good hands when it comes down to business.

If Rollins does make it back, though, and Balor is also cleared to return then the WWE have another perfect match between the demon and Joe.

Would you like to see Finn Balor or Seth Rollins face Triple H at WrestleMania 33? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

