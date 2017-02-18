Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville.

Jamie Carragher humiliates Gary Neville with hilarious birthday message

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville really are like an old married couple.

Whether it's live on Sky Sports or on social media, the legendary pair love nothing more than embarrassing each other at any given opportunity.

Neville's failed spell as Valencia manager is quite often the butt of Carragher's jokes, while Liverpool's lack of recent success is ammo for Neville.

Article continues below

Sometimes it gets personal, too. Just last week, Neville posted a picture on Instagram of himself getting a haircut, which Carragher commented on saying: "See if she can take a bit off your nose."

Ouch. All's fair in love and war where the Sky Sports duo are concerned, but it's all in jest.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Ex-Titans QB planning shocking NFL comeback - not played for 6 years

Ex-Titans QB planning shocking NFL comeback - not played for 6 years

Adrian Peterson causes huge Twitter storm after mysterious tweet

Adrian Peterson causes huge Twitter storm after mysterious tweet

Emotional tributes flood in for WWE legend George Steele

Emotional tributes flood in for WWE legend George Steele

Watch: The five words John Cena said to Bray Wyatt as he was being pinned for the WWE Championship

Watch: The five words John Cena said to Bray Wyatt as he was being pinned for the WWE Championship

FIFA fans can’t believe one player didn’t get a winter upgrade on UT [Tweets]

FIFA fans can’t believe one player didn’t get a winter upgrade on UT [Tweets]

Peter Crouch is a Fantasy Football master - and his team is brilliant

Peter Crouch is a Fantasy Football master - and his team is brilliant

Today is Neville's 42nd birthday and to mark the occasion, Carragher sent the Manchester United legend a hilarious birthday message on Twitter.

Alongside the caption "Happy Birthday @GNev2", Carragher attached a rather humiliating picture of Neville and his brother, Phil, holding lollipops to each other's mouths.

Trust me when I say, no one is beating this birthday message from Carragher (see below).

How embarrassing. The Neville brothers are clearly very young in the picture, but why on earth are they feeding each other lollipops?

No doubt Gary will get his ownback on Carragher at some point in the near future, but for now, it's the Liverpool legend who is winning their war.

Mocking each other clearly works for the former England pair given how successful they've become on Sky Sports.

Even Neville has previously admitted how they get on much better now than they did as players.

Referee Howard Webb holds Manchester Uni

"We get along fine... now," he said on Monday Night Football last November. "Him being Mr. Liverpool, if you'd said ten years ago we'd have a bi-weekly show together, I'd have said no chance.

"We get on very well. I found I could say things he didn't like and he could say things I didn't like and then you'd forget about it and move on. That's key.

"Sometimes with pundits, you can see they are not willing to have an argument, they are frightened of upsetting each other."

And long may it continue.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Football
Gary Neville
Paul Pogba

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again