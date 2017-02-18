WATCH: Brock Lesnar destroys six superstars at WWE RAW live event

When Brock Lesnar is advertised for a WWE live event, you know that you can’t afford to miss it as something epic is bound to go down.

That was certainly the case at a Raw house show in Dallas, Texas on Friday night.

The Beast Incarnate and his advocate, Paul Heyman made an appearance at the live event, where they interrupted an eight-man tag team match which saw The Golden Truth teaming up with Sin Cara and Curtis Axel, as they battled Bo Dallas, Titus O’Neil and The Shining Stars.

As you’ll be able to see in the videos below, Lesnar wasted no time in clearing the ring as he took out everyone standing in his way – regardless of which team they were on.

First, poor Sin Cara stood no chance when he charged at The Beast, only to eat a vicious suplex.

He then followed that up with another huge suplex on Epico, before dishing out another to Bo Dallas, something he's used to.

Axel was the fourth victim visiting Suplex City, before Primo suffered the same fate.

Titus O’Neil was the lucky – or unlucky – one as he avoided eating a suplex, but Lesnar hit him with a massive F5 instead.

Fortunately for Goldust and R-Truth, it seems as if they were the only ones that managed to get away without Lesnar getting his hands on them.

The reaction from the lucky Dallas audience said it all, and some of them took to social media to share their excitement.

Lesnar’s night didn’t end there, though.

Heyman proceeded to call out The Big Show, and as expected, The Beast went on to win the match before the intermission.

This is exactly why Lesnar is promoted as a star attraction, and fans pay good money to see him, even if it isn't for very long.

What did you make of Brock Lesnar’s dominating stint at the Dallas house show? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

