At the start of this week, Manny Pacquiao gave his Twitter followers the opportunity to vote on who they would like him to fight next.

British rivals Amir Khan and Kell Brook were on the four-man shortlist, and it is was an overwhelming win for Khan.

He collected 48 per cent of the votes, double the amount of the votes picked up by Brook.

It remains to be seen whether or not Pacquiao will act on the results of the poll, however, Khan is clearly the people’s choice.

Pacquiao regained his WBO welterweight title last year and his next fight will be taking place in the United Arab Emirates.

It would be naive to think that the result will be completely ignored and some form of discussions may take place between the two parties.

The question remains, if the fight was to go ahead, would it be beneficial for both fighters?

According to Barry McGuigan, Khan should do his best to avoid 38-year-old Pacquiao in his next fight.

“Khan has been in some great fights, loves a tear-up and is brave as a lion, too brave sometimes,” he wrote in the Mirror.

“Even at this advanced stage of Pacman’s career anything less than 100 per cent would not be good enough for Khan, and even that might not be sufficient.”

Khan has not fought after losing to Canelo Alavrez in May last year.

The 30-year-old made the step up from welterweight to middleweight and was knocked out in spectacular fashion in the sixth round.

He has come under immense criticism throughout his career for not being able to stand toe-to-toe with the heavy hitters.

In his four defeats since turning professional, he has been knocked out in three of them.

However, his bravery and willingness to take on the very best in the ring has never been in question.

Khan has made it no secret over the years that he would like to fight Floyd Mayweather.

It was thought that Khan’s next opponent would be against bitter rival Brook, but talks over an all-British clash broke down last month.

The defeat against Alvarez would’ve left a physiological mark on Khan and another defeat, especially by knockout, may leave his career on the brink.

But for Khan, the temptation of earning a potential win over the Pacman may be too great of an opportunity for him to turn down.

Whatever happens, the next fight for Khan will be crucial as he looks to get his world title aspirations back on track.

