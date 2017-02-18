Official online NBA destination in the UK

Jarrius Robertson.

Saints superfan Jarrius Robertson nails shot during NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

The NBA All-Star weekend kicked off as it always does with the All-Star Celebrity Game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans with some great moments for fans to enjoy.

Those in attendance got to watch celebrities from all different walks of life take part including actors Ansel Elgort, Caleb McLaughlin, Miles Brown, Tom Cavanagh, and Romeo Miller, as well as two NBA legends in Jason Williams and Baron Davis, and Lindsay Whalen and Candace Parker of the WNBA.

One other person also took part during the game, New Orleans Saints superfan Jarrius Robertson, and he had a very special moment during the contest.

Showing off his incredible ball skills, the 14-year-old, who is battling biliary atresia, a chronic liver condition, took possession of the ball, dribbled it, and cashed in a jump shot for two for Team West.

It was a great moment, and another highlight of the amazing weekend Jarrius must be having, where he has also interviewed several NBA players and had some great interactions with Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis, and Draymond Green.

Team East would go on to win the All-Star Celebrity Game 88-59 against Team West, with Brandon Armstrong being crowned MVP for the first time. The game also included players taking part in a mannequin challenge, although some did the challenge better than others.

The highlight of the game, however, has to go to the Saints superfan for showing off his brilliant basketball skills. Well done, Jarrius!

