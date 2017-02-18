Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

joey Barton.

Joey Barton is destroyed on Twitter for embarrassing incident v Lincoln City

It was about time Joey Barton did something a bit crazy. It’s been a little while.

The 34-year-old has been on his best behaviour since re-joining Burnley last month following the termination of his contract at Rangers back in November.

He even scored the winning goal for the Clarets in a 1-0 win over Southampton on his first game back in the Premier League.

However, Barton has let himself down - again - with a dreadful piece of playacting against non-league Lincoln City in the FA Cup fifth round this afternoon.

Twitter is calling him an ‘embarrassment’ following for his actions and it’s impossible to defend him. (Scroll down to watch the video).

Barton described as 'embarrassing' for this incident

Lincoln’s Matt Rhead was roughing up Burnley defender James Tarkowski, when Barton tried to catch the stocky non-league striker’s attention by standing on his foot.

p1b98qtr5drvi1qgp1sur16ek8hgb.jpg

Rhead shouted at the referee to take action against the Burnley midfielder and held out his hand while gesticulating, as Barton came back around and smacked his head - deliberate, by the looks of it - off the striker’s wrist before falling to the ground.

p1b98qsb4p5l21ngc1l231atn11e19.jpg

Dear oh dear, Joey.

Watch: Barton's playacting v Lincoln

Twitter reacts

Here’s how Twitter has reacted to Barton’s playacting…

Lincoln advance to the quarter-finals

It was Rhead and Lincoln who had the last laugh, though.

Sean Raggett’s 89th-minute winner means Danny Cowley’s side are now just one match away from the FA Cup semi-finals and a showpiece match at Wembley.

Update: Barton takes to Twitter

Barton has given his side of the story on Twitter...

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

