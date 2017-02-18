Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Eric Bailly.

Jesse Lingard brilliantly explains what Bailly was like when he first joined Man Utd

While injuries and the African Cup of Nations have limited his game time at Manchester United, Eric Bailly has proved an excellent signing for Jose Mourinho.

Fast, powerful and an excellent reader of the game, the 22-year-old has all the makings of a world-class centre-back.

At such a young age he still has a lot to learn, of course, and the speed of his development will depend on the quality of Mourinho's management over the coming years.

Perhaps Bailly's only weakness at the moment is his decision making. On a few occasions this season the Ivorian has been guilty of committing himself to challenges and leaving his teammates exposed.

Better judgement will come with time and only minutes on the football pitch will improve that.

What's apparent is Bailly has impressed his United teammates since joining from Villarreal for £30 million last summer.

But it would seem even they are aware of his flaws judging by Jesse Lingard's comments in a recent interview with FourFourTwo.

When asked who lunges into tackles the most in training, the English winger didn't hesitate to give Bailly as his answer.

In quotes relayed by @utdreport, he said: "Player that flies into tackles in training? Eric Bailly."

Manchester United v AS Saint-Etienne - UEFA Europa League Round of 32: First Leg

But rather than stop there, Lingard brilliantly recalled what Bailly was like in his first few training sessions for United - and by the sounds of it, he was a bit of a loose cannon.

"First few weeks when he came it was like bam, two footing everything," Lingard added.

What an animal. Every club, be it professional or amateur, has one player who lunges into every tackle - Bailly was that guy.

The Ivory Coast international has since settled in nicely at United, though, and he recently thanked Mourinho and his teammates for helping him achieve that.

Leicester City v Manchester United - Premier League

"What I've found different to any other manager I've had in my career is the time he (Mourinho) takes and the time he spends with you individually," Bailly told MUTV.

"He's shown me videos where he's looked at game situations that have happened that involved myself or the defence in general.

"I'm really pleased by the fact I've managed to start playing so quickly and that this settling-in period has gone so relatively smoothly.

"As I said, it's down to that welcome and I'm really pleased with the fact that I'm such a young player and I've managed to find my way into the side and earn the respect and the support of the older players."

