Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

WWE

Two feuds could begin next week.

Two huge WrestleMania feuds expected to kick off on SmackDown next week

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

With WrestleMania 33 edging closer, there are still numerous feuds the WWE have yet to confirm.

While Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar and Shaquille O’Neal vs. The Big Show are the only announced bouts so far, rumours have provided a better indication as to what we could be seeing in Orlando on April 2.

WRESTLEMANIA 33

Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho are expected to do battle, while Seth Rollins and Triple H could finally meet – should The Architect be back in time from his latest injury setback.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

In fact, right now we don’t even have a confirmed opponent for Bray Wyatt and his WWE Championship; that’s despite Randy Orton winning the Royal Rumble.

Obviously, more stories will unfold in the coming weeks as we still have the Raw-exclusive Fastlane event to get out of the way, but Cageside Seats are reporting that fans should expect two SmackDown Live storylines to officially kick off next week.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Ex-Titans QB planning shocking NFL comeback - not played for 6 years

Ex-Titans QB planning shocking NFL comeback - not played for 6 years

Adrian Peterson causes huge Twitter storm after mysterious tweet

Adrian Peterson causes huge Twitter storm after mysterious tweet

The huge WWE star Triple H could face at WrestleMania instead of Seth Rollins

The huge WWE star Triple H could face at WrestleMania instead of Seth Rollins

WATCH: Brock Lesnar destroys six superstars at WWE RAW live event

WATCH: Brock Lesnar destroys six superstars at WWE RAW live event

FIFA fans can’t believe one player didn’t get a winter upgrade on UT [Tweets]

FIFA fans can’t believe one player didn’t get a winter upgrade on UT [Tweets]

Peter Crouch is a Fantasy Football master - and his team is brilliant

Peter Crouch is a Fantasy Football master - and his team is brilliant

First off, we should finally be seeing Shane McMahon and AJ Styles begin their rivalry, after it was speculated for the last few months that the two will be meeting at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

While it may not be the big match fans might have wanted for The Phenomenal One, there’s no denying that both men will put their bodies on the line.

TWO NEW FEUDS

Last week, Cageside Seats also claimed that the WWE are going to be using the battle royal as the catalyst to the feud beginning, with Styles believing he shouldn’t have to go through that and we saw some teases on Talking Smack earlier this week in an interaction with Daniel Bryan after he revealed it was an order from Shane McMahon.

p1b98tvnsmi40ut61epf1oh2qomf.jpg

Secondly, the same source is claiming that we should finally see The Miz and John Cena officially reignite their rivalry.

We saw two massive hints at the Elimination Chamber as we head towards a potential mixed tag team match between Cena and Nikki Bella, as they take on The Miz and Maryse.

Maryse was caught up in the brawl between Nikki and Natalya – with their feud expected to end following their falls count anywhere match next week – and Cena also pinned The Miz to eliminate him from the main event.

Are you looking forward to these feuds culminating at WrestleMania 33? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
John Cena
AJ Styles
WWE
Daniel Bryan
WWE Smackdown
Wrestlemania

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again