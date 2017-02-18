With WrestleMania 33 edging closer, there are still numerous feuds the WWE have yet to confirm.

While Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar and Shaquille O’Neal vs. The Big Show are the only announced bouts so far, rumours have provided a better indication as to what we could be seeing in Orlando on April 2.

WRESTLEMANIA 33

Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho are expected to do battle, while Seth Rollins and Triple H could finally meet – should The Architect be back in time from his latest injury setback.

In fact, right now we don’t even have a confirmed opponent for Bray Wyatt and his WWE Championship; that’s despite Randy Orton winning the Royal Rumble.

Obviously, more stories will unfold in the coming weeks as we still have the Raw-exclusive Fastlane event to get out of the way, but Cageside Seats are reporting that fans should expect two SmackDown Live storylines to officially kick off next week.

First off, we should finally be seeing Shane McMahon and AJ Styles begin their rivalry, after it was speculated for the last few months that the two will be meeting at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

While it may not be the big match fans might have wanted for The Phenomenal One, there’s no denying that both men will put their bodies on the line.

TWO NEW FEUDS

Last week, Cageside Seats also claimed that the WWE are going to be using the battle royal as the catalyst to the feud beginning, with Styles believing he shouldn’t have to go through that and we saw some teases on Talking Smack earlier this week in an interaction with Daniel Bryan after he revealed it was an order from Shane McMahon.

Secondly, the same source is claiming that we should finally see The Miz and John Cena officially reignite their rivalry.

We saw two massive hints at the Elimination Chamber as we head towards a potential mixed tag team match between Cena and Nikki Bella, as they take on The Miz and Maryse.

Maryse was caught up in the brawl between Nikki and Natalya – with their feud expected to end following their falls count anywhere match next week – and Cena also pinned The Miz to eliminate him from the main event.

Are you looking forward to these feuds culminating at WrestleMania 33? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

