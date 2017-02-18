Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Rosberg announced his retirement days after winning the world title..

Nico Rosberg won't be coming back to F1, says Johnny Herbert

Former F1 driver and Sky Sports F1 pundit Johnny Herbert says he can’t see Nico Rosberg making a comeback to Formula One.

Rosberg announced his decision not to defend his maiden title and retire from the sport just days after winning it.

Many believe that Rosberg will regret his decision and return to the track.

Former F1 winner Gerhard Berger suggested that the 31-year-old will get bored of retirement and return to the sport in two or three years.

Herbert, however, disagrees entirely and believes that any future return to F1 is highly unlikely.

“I was not as shocked or surprised as many others [when Rosberg announced his retirement],” he told Badger GP.

“I don’t know because it never happened to me, but I think I was that type of character as well.

“My goal was always to win the world championship, so I probably would have been quite similar.

After a gruelling season battling it out with Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton for the world championship, the German clinched the title in the season finale in Abu Dhabi.

Red Carpet - 2017 Laureus World Sports Awards - Monaco

“The biggest thing I saw in Abu Dhabi - and I can’t remember whether it was after the race or on the podium – was he looked absolutely shattered. Mentally and physically shattered.

“Sometimes we’ve been a bit critical when he won a race because we didn’t see the emotion, but it was brilliant to actually see the way he went about the achievement.”

Herbert, who raced in F1 from 1989 to 2000 and won three races in his career, thinks that Rosberg may return to racing, but not to F1.

“He’s going to have a bit of time with the family [now], and then he might in a couple of years go and have a go at Le Mans, or DTM.

Winners Press Conference and Photocalls - 2017 Laureus World Sports Awards - Monaco

“I think he’s done with Formula One, though, I don’t see him coming back.”

Rosberg’s departure from the sport has meant that Lewis Hamilton is odds on favourite to secure his fourth world championship this season.

