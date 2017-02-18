When EA Sports announced 60 Premier League players would be getting a winter upgrade or downgrade on FIFA 17, most fans would have put money on Romelu Lukaku getting one.

Sixteen league goals so far this season is a phenomenal return and one that currently finds him second in the goalscoring charts.

His exploits have helped Everton into seventh in the table, seven points behind Manchester United and just nine off the top four.

And yet, somehow, Lukaku wasn't given an upgrade in EA's Ratings Refresh campaign.

While the likes of Eden Hazard, Alexis Sanchez and Diego Costa all rose by one, Lukaku will be staying on 84 for the foreseeable future.

That's far from a bad rating for a 23-year-old striker, of course, but FIFA fans couldn't quite understand how he didn't warrant an upgrade.

Lukaku is in his early 20's and, having improved so dramatically over the course of this season, it's blatantly clear there's even more room to grow. An 85-rated card would have been deserved.

It's the Belgian that has ultimately come up trumps, though, after he responded to EA's snub with a pretty perfect tweet.

In the post below, Lukaku not only explained how his progress in real life is more important than on FIFA 17, but also made a sly dig at EA with the hashtag #ProEvoMightGiveMeOne.

Well played, Romelu. Hopefully Konami take notice of Lukaku's tweet and increase his rating on Pro Evo 2017, which is currently a lowly 82.

Away from gaming, the 23-year-old's contract situation at Everton has yet to be resolved despite the fact his agent, Mino Raiola, claimed in December it was "99 per cent" done.

Quite what the problem is remains unclear, though many suspect it's down to Lukaku wanting to further his career.

Ronald Koeman has previously insisted his striker has a future Everton, but with every passing week, that looks less and less likely.

