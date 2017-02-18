Do you think Barcelona can still win the Champions League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo humiliated David Lopez with incredible skill

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Cristiano Ronaldo used to embarrass defenders every time he took to the pitch during his days with Sporting Lisbon and then Manchester United.

He also destroyed opponents for several years after joining Real Madrid, but you rarely see the four-time Ballon d’Or beat players with skill these days.

That’s no surprise when you consider he’s getting on a bit. Ronaldo turned 32 earlier this month and is no longer as quick or sharp as he once was; although he’s still more dynamic than most footballers.

Article continues below

So, it was great to see Ronaldo roll back the years against Espanyol this afternoon.

The Portugal international pulled off an insane piece of skill to humiliate David Lopez - and the Bernabeu crowd erupted when it happened.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Incredible fact about Lady Gaga's Super Bowl halftime show is revealed

Incredible fact about Lady Gaga's Super Bowl halftime show is revealed

Ex-Titans QB planning shocking NFL comeback - not played for 6 years

Ex-Titans QB planning shocking NFL comeback - not played for 6 years

The huge WWE star Triple H could face at WrestleMania instead of Seth Rollins

The huge WWE star Triple H could face at WrestleMania instead of Seth Rollins

WATCH: Brock Lesnar destroys six superstars at WWE RAW live event

WATCH: Brock Lesnar destroys six superstars at WWE RAW live event

FIFA fans can’t believe one player didn’t get a winter upgrade on UT [Tweets]

FIFA fans can’t believe one player didn’t get a winter upgrade on UT [Tweets]

Peter Crouch is a Fantasy Football master - and his team is brilliant

Peter Crouch is a Fantasy Football master - and his team is brilliant

Ronaldo destroys David Lopez

Ronaldo squared up against Espanyol’s left-back and decided to go for a Ronaldinho-esque flip-flap.

p1b98vltdgguh1deutrgn641fpo9.jpg

The result? A stunning nutmeg on the Spanish defender. Just beautiful.

p1b98vmraa5o2e291u4k3hieegb.jpg

Video: Ronaldo's elastico nutmeg

Pure magic...

Twitter also erupted

As well as the home supporters inside Madrid’s stadium, Twitter also exploded.

Check out the reaction…

Madrid then took the lead through Morata

Shortly after Ronaldo’s moment of magic, Los Blancos took the lead through Alvaro Morata.

Real Madrid CF v RCD Espanyol - La Liga

A win today would see Zinedine Zidane’s men extend their lead over Barcelona, who face Leganes tomorrow evening, to four points.

Madrid, however, will still have a game in hand over Luis Enrique’s side.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
La Liga
Cristiano Ronaldo
Real Madrid
Karim Benzema
Zinedine Zidane
UEFA Champions League
Football
Gareth Bale

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again